Pinoy kids bag 32 medals at math-science olympiad in China
The following is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines.
Young Filipino students bagged 32 medals at the 15th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad for Primary School Students (IMSO) held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 in Zhejiang, China.
The math wizards took home 2 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals at IMSO which drew almost 400 contestants from 21 countries and regions including Bulgaria, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and host China.
“In the contest, all Filipino students won medals and we are very proud of their latest achievement,” said Dr. Isidro Aguilar, team leader and president of the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).
According to MTG, the Philippine delegation won 1 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals in Math, and 1 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals in Science.
The Filipino contestants were also accompanied by Usec. Brenda Nazareth Manzano of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Felix Romy Triambulo of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Region IX, Dr. Eduardo Dela Cruz, Joel Edward Cardinal, Renard Eric Chua, Gladys Mae Taño, Ivan Lawrence Aguilar, Arvie Ubarro, Meliton Chiong III, Joseph Wee and Aldwin Sahirul.
The Filipino medalists at IMSO are:
MATHEMATICS
Gold Medal
Mohammad Nur Casib - My Precious Child Learning Center (Marawi City)
Silver Medal
Kody Briones - Emmanuel Christian School
Maria Bernadette Landicho - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Batangas
Patric Xamwell Legaspi - Vel Maris School
Tracy Lauren Lei - Saint Jude Catholic School
Michael Gerard Tongson - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Malarayat
Bronze Medal
Miguel Cayetano - Tuguegarao West Central School
Sophie Jill Co - PACE Academy
Ian Gabriel Hong - PACE Academy
Jehan Dave Martinez - Butuan City SPED Center
Periel Matthew Panganiban - Ateneo de Naga University-Grade School
Charles Patrick Salome - St. Francis of Assisi College
Adrian Guanson Soriaga - Saint Jude Catholic School
Anika Gayle Tan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
SCIENCE
Gold Medal
Ervin Joshua Bautista - Southville International School and Colleges
Silver Medal
Bernice Marie Buaquena - San Beda College-Alabang
Gabrielle Micha Co - Saint Jude Catholic School
Jose Ma Alfonso Gomos - San Beda College-Alabang
Marie Emmanuelle Martinez - University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School
Hans Mathew Mestidio - SPED Integrated School for Exceptional Children
Catherine Anne Panelo - Immaculate Conception Academy-Greenhills
Yuan Carlos Regencia - Special Education Center for the Gifted
Kristner Sheyn Saludo - Southville International School and Colleges
Ashley Nicole Uygongco - Hua Siong College of Iloilo
Shaun Mannix Yap - Saint Jude Catholic School
Bronze Medal
Iris Lexi Ababon - Colegio San Agustin Makati
Elaiah Asperin - Saint Jude Catholic School
Ron Chelo Carambas - Morning Star Montessori School
Mark Gomez Jr. - Trinity Christian School
Theya Moriah Mendoza - Colegio San Agustin-Biñan
Juliene Nissi Palada - BHC Educational Institution
Chantal Paige Vargas - Ateneo de Zamboanga University
- Rappler.com/Press release