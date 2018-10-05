The olympiad drew almost 400 contestants from 21 countries and regions

Published 3:53 PM, October 05, 2018

The following is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines.

Young Filipino students bagged 32 medals at the 15th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad for Primary School Students (IMSO) held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 in Zhejiang, China.

The math wizards took home 2 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals at IMSO which drew almost 400 contestants from 21 countries and regions including Bulgaria, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and host China.

“In the contest, all Filipino students won medals and we are very proud of their latest achievement,” said Dr. Isidro Aguilar, team leader and president of the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

According to MTG, the Philippine delegation won 1 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals in Math, and 1 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals in Science.

The Filipino contestants were also accompanied by Usec. Brenda Nazareth Manzano of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Felix Romy Triambulo of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Region IX, Dr. Eduardo Dela Cruz, Joel Edward Cardinal, Renard Eric Chua, Gladys Mae Taño, Ivan Lawrence Aguilar, Arvie Ubarro, Meliton Chiong III, Joseph Wee and Aldwin Sahirul.

The Filipino medalists at IMSO are:

MATHEMATICS

Gold Medal

Mohammad Nur Casib - My Precious Child Learning Center (Marawi City)

Silver Medal

Kody Briones - Emmanuel Christian School

Maria Bernadette Landicho - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Batangas

Patric Xamwell Legaspi - Vel Maris School

Tracy Lauren Lei - Saint Jude Catholic School

Michael Gerard Tongson - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Malarayat

Bronze Medal

Miguel Cayetano - Tuguegarao West Central School

Sophie Jill Co - PACE Academy

Ian Gabriel Hong - PACE Academy

Jehan Dave Martinez - Butuan City SPED Center

Periel Matthew Panganiban - Ateneo de Naga University-Grade School

Charles Patrick Salome - St. Francis of Assisi College

Adrian Guanson Soriaga - Saint Jude Catholic School

Anika Gayle Tan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

SCIENCE

Gold Medal

Ervin Joshua Bautista - Southville International School and Colleges

Silver Medal

Bernice Marie Buaquena - San Beda College-Alabang

Gabrielle Micha Co - Saint Jude Catholic School

Jose Ma Alfonso Gomos - San Beda College-Alabang

Marie Emmanuelle Martinez - University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School

Hans Mathew Mestidio - SPED Integrated School for Exceptional Children

Catherine Anne Panelo - Immaculate Conception Academy-Greenhills

Yuan Carlos Regencia - Special Education Center for the Gifted

Kristner Sheyn Saludo - Southville International School and Colleges

Ashley Nicole Uygongco - Hua Siong College of Iloilo

Shaun Mannix Yap - Saint Jude Catholic School

Bronze Medal

Iris Lexi Ababon - Colegio San Agustin Makati

Elaiah Asperin - Saint Jude Catholic School

Ron Chelo Carambas - Morning Star Montessori School

Mark Gomez Jr. - Trinity Christian School

Theya Moriah Mendoza - Colegio San Agustin-Biñan

Juliene Nissi Palada - BHC Educational Institution

Chantal Paige Vargas - Ateneo de Zamboanga University

- Rappler.com/Press release