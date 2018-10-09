PRESS RELEASE: 228 out of 326 passed the Architect Licensure Examination

Published 7:22 PM, October 09, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 228 out of 326 passed the Architect Licensure Examination adminsitered by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente.

The examination was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Bahrain; Qatar; Kuwait; Oman and in Singapore last August 2018.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2018 Architect Licensure Exmanination (SPLE) are the following:

Here's the performance of the schools in the SPLE:

Arch0818 (Sple) Pos by on Scribd

Here are the passers:

Arch0818 (Sple) Alpha by on Scribd

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. – Rappler.com