Published 10:54 PM, October 09, 2018

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) will simultaneously conduct seven (7) examinations on October 14, 2018 namely, the Special Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for Professional and SubProfessional levels, Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE), Intermediate Competency on Local Treasury Examination (ICLTE), Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, and the Ethics Oriented Personality Test (EOPT).

The Special CSE-PPT is different from the suspended August 12 CSE-PPT in NCR and Morong, Rizal, which has been reset to November 11, 2018, the CSC clarified. The former is intended for examinees who are under contract of service, job order, as well as outsourced staff in the government.

The BCLTE and ICLTE are part of the Standardized Examination and Assessment for Local Treasury Service (SEAL) Program of the Department of Finance.

The Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, and the EOPT are used as human resource tools to help agencies assess candidates/applicants vying for vacant positions.

School assignments

The school assignments for the Special CSE-PPT for Professional and Subprofessional levels are already available through the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) at the CSC website, http://enosa.csc.gov.ph/eNOSAv3/, the CSC announced. If examinees cannot access their school assignments through ONSA, they should inquire directly with the CSC Regional/Field Office concerned.

For BCLTE and ICLTE, the school assignments are La Union National High School, San Fernando City, La Union (Region I); Tuguegarao City Science High School (Region II); Pampanga High School, City of San Fernando, Pampanga (Region III); Batangas State University-Main, Batangas City (Region IV); Divine Word College of Legazpi (Region V); West Visayas State University, Iloilo City (Region VI); Lahug Elementary School, Cebu City (Region VII); Leyte Normal University, Tacloban City (Region VIII); Don Pablo Lorenzo Memorial High School, Zamboanga City (Region IX); Southern Philippines College, Cagayan de Oro City (Region X); Palma Gil Elementary School, Davao City (Region XI); Cotabato City National High School-Rojas Site and Koronadal Central Elementary School I ((Region XII); Ramon Magsaysay High School-Cubao (NCR); Baguio City National High School (CAR); and Butuan City School of Arts and Trades (Caraga).

For Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, and EOPT, the school assignments are Pampanga High School, City of San Fernando, Pampanga (Region III); Batangas State University-Main, Batangas City (Region IV); Mariners Polytechnic Colleges Foundation-Annex, Legazpi City (Region V); Leyte Normal University, Tacloban City (Region VIII); Southern Philippines College, Cagayan de Oro City (Region X); Palma Gil Elementary School, Davao City (Region XI); and Ramon Magsaysay High School-Cubao (NCR).

On examination day

The CSC strictly implements a no I.D., no exam policy for all seven (7) examinations. Examinees should bring an I.D. card, preferably the same I.D. card presented during filing of application. If not, they must present any of the following accepted I.D. cards, which is preferably valid (not expired)—Driver’s License/Temporary Driver’s License (LTO O.R. must be presented together with old Driver’s License; O.R. alone is not allowed)/Student Driver’s Permit; Passport; PRC License; SSS I.D.; GSIS I.D. (UMID); Voter’s I.D./Voter’s Certification; BIR/Taxpayer’s I.D. (ATM type/TIN card type with picture); PhilHealth I.D. (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature and PhilHealth number); Company/Office I.D.; School I.D.; Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate; Postal I.D.; Barangay I.D.; NBI Clearance; Seaman’s Book; HDMF Transaction I.D.; PWD I.D.; Solo Parent I.D.; Senior Citizen’s I.D.; Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-CARD); and CSC Eligibility Card. If the I.D. card has no date of birth, an original copy of PSA/LCR issued Birth Certificate printed on security paper must be presented. The application receipt and/or CSC official receipt may be brought, only if available.

The CSC advised examinees to be at the assigned school early on examination day for the verification and locating of room assignment. Testing venues will be open at 6:00 a.m. and will be closed at exactly 7:30 a.m. Examinees who arrive later than 7:30 a.m. will not be admitted. Failure to take the examination on scheduled date will mean forfeiture of examination fee and slot. Re-scheduling of examination date is not allowed.

Proper attire will be also observed during examination. Sleeveless shirt/blouse, shorts/short pants, and slippers are not allowed, the CSC reminded examinees.

The CSC said that only black ball pen will be used in the examination. Pencils and any other kinds of pen such as gel pen, sign pen, fountain pen, friction pen, etc. including other colors of ball pen are not allowed.

The use of any aid in answering the test such as calculators; books, dictionaries and other forms of printed materials; watch calculators; cellular phones, smart phones/watches, tablets, and any other gadgets; and all other similar materials/items is strictly prohibited.

Specific to BCLTE and ICLTE, only non-scientific and non-programmable calculator will be allowed in the examination. Watch calculators, cellular phone calculators, and any other gadgets with calculator are not allowed.

For the scope of examination and other information, please read Special CSE-PPT Exam Advisory No. 26, BCLTE and ICLTE Exam Advisory No. 27, and Pre-Employment/Promotional Tests and EOPT Exam Advisory No. 28, posted on the CSC website. –Rappler.com