Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Chemists & Chemical Technicians

Published 9:01 PM, October 15, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 496 out of 1,101 passed the Chemist Licensure Examination and 1,673 out of 1,916 passed the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Cebu this October 2018.

The members of the Board of Chemistry who gave the licensure examination are Ms. Adoracion P. Resurreccion, Chairman; Ms. Soledad S. Castañeda and Ms. Ma. Theresa C. Cayton, Members.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2018 Chemist Licensure Examination are the following:

The top performing school in the October 2018 Chemist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2018 Chemical Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

The top performing schools in the October 2018 Chemical Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

Here is the full list of successful examinees:

Chem1018 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From October 18 to October 19, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Chemist but had obtained a rating of at least 70% in any two (2) subjects can register as Chemical Technician. –Rappler.com

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.