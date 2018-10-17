PRESS RELEASE: A total of 22,087 or 12.14 percent passed the government test

Published 12:00 AM, October 18, 2018

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has disclosed that of the 181,985 examinees of the Career Service Professional and Subprofessional examinations held nationwide on August 12, 2018, a total of 22,087 or 12.14 percent passed the government test.

These figures, however, do not include examinees from National Capital Region (NCR) and Morong, Rizal where examinations were suspended last August 12 due to torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon (Habagat). The suspended August 12 examinations in NCR and Morong, Rizal have been reset to November 11, 2018.

Salveregina Samuelle Sarnillo from Central Visayas, with a rating of 92.35, bested 159,283 examinees of the Career Service Professional level, while Sophia Isabelle Olalia, with a 90.78 rating and from the Southern Tagalog region, placed first among the 22,702 hopefuls for the Subprofessional level. The Professional level posted a 12.25 percent passing rate while the Subprofessional level had 11.35 percent, comprising 19,510 and 2,577 passers, respectively.

Two more from Central Visayas landed in the list of top passers in the Professional level namely, AJ Wincielou Johanna Gabin–91.66 and Quennie Omaña–91.38. The rest of the top passers of the Professional level are Feristelle Rosef Tambalo–91.96, Faye Kaenedette Lavarez–91.69, Anna Beatriz Bagus–91.67, and Joseph Raymond Adriano–91.59, all from Southern Tagalog; August John Xavier Velasco–91.37 and Kristian Ephraim Bermejo III–91.33, both from Western Visayas; and Adrian Nichol Manalo–91.34 from Central Luzon.

Completing the list of top passers in the Subprofessional level are Pamela Lizelle San Luis–90.44 and Rexshemel Joyce Cariño–89.33, both from Central Luzon; Gerard Paul Pascual–90.08, Reaner Jacqueline Bool–89.47, and Jascem Palacio–89.42, all from Southern Tagalog; Renz Kenneth Agapito–89.77 and Pauline Rose Flor–89.37, both from Western Visayas; Ryan Arzad Noor–89.41 from Davao region; and Liezel Cabanatan–89.30 from Ilocos region.

Sarnillo, together with the rest of passers of the Professional level shall be conferred the Civil Service Professional Eligibility, the eligibility needed and appropriate for appointment to both first level (clerical) and second level (technical) positions in the government.

On the other hand, the Subprofessional level passers led by Olalia shall obtain the Civil Service Subprofessional Eligibility appropriate only for first level positions in the government.

Professional and Subprofessional eligibles, the CSC said, may be appointed to appropriate positions in the government that do not involve practice of profession and are not covered by special laws, provided they also meet the education, experience, training, and other requirements of the positions.

As to regional performance covering both levels of examination, the CSC reported that the Cordillera Administrative Region posted the highest passing rate at 18.20 percent representing a total of 1,086 passers out of 5,968 total examinees. Central Luzon came in second with a passing rate of 16.41 percent. Other top performing regions of the country include Southern Tagalog with 15.61 percent passing rate, Central Visayas–14.32 percent, and Western Visayas–14.04 percent.

The complete list of successful examinees of the August 12, 2018 Career Service Professional and Subprofessional examinations may be accessed at the CSC website, http://www.csc.gov.ph/08122018/cseppt/.

Successful examinees are advised to coordinate with the CSC Regional Office on the availability of and the requirements and procedure in claiming their Certification of Eligibility (COE). Meanwhile, examinees, both passed and failed, may generate their individual rating through the Online Civil Service Examination Result Generation System (OCSERGS), which can also be accessed via the CSC website, starting October 26, 2018.

The CSC will administer nationwide the first schedule for CY 2019 of the Career Service Professional and Subprofessional Examinations Pen and Paper Test on March 17, 2019. Applications may be filed starting December 17, 2018 to January 16, 2019 at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the concerned CSC RO’s Field Offices, where applicants intend to take the examination. The CSC will issue, and post on the CSC website, an examination announcement for details on testing centers, qualifications, documentary requirements, filing procedure, and other relevant information. –Rappler.com