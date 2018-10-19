This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – Children’s illustrators group Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK) is set to conquer their greatest fears INKFest 2018, a one-day event featuring talks, artist merchandise, live art demo, the annual INK exhibit, portrait sessions and portfolio reviews, slated on October 20 at Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Mounted in cooperation with Fully Booked, Adarna House, Crown Supply, Lampara Books, and WACOM, supported by De La Salle College of St. Benilde – School of Professional and Continuing Education (SPACE), Dolor’s, Fedrigoni, GA Printing, Happy Station / Cricut Cutting Machine, Papemelroti and Prestige Paper, together with Artwhale, Googly Gooeys, Oishi, Summit Media, and Tahanan Books, the event schedule is as follows:

From 10am -12nn at The Studio (3/F), INKFest features Mentor Minutes, where artists can present their work to three of the country’s best children’s book illustrators: Robert Alejandro (Papemelroti, The Sketching Backpacker), Liza Flores (Chenelyn! Chenelyn!, Ang Mabait na Kalabaw, But That Won’t Wake Me Up!) and Beth Parrocha-Doctolero (Papel de Liha, Sandosenang Sapatos, Ang Pambihirang Buhok ni Raquel). The mentors can give professional feedback and career advice, as well as pointers on technique, materials, process, and many more. Fee is P500 per panelist slot, limited slots only, with signups at bit.ly/MentorMinutes.

Talks include “Katakot-Takot Ba? Conquering the Blank Page” featuring illustrators Bru Sim Nada of Electrolychee and Tippy Pelayo Go of TheGooglyGooeys, writers Russell Molina, and MJ Tumamac, and comic creator Mervin Malonzo at 1:00-2:45pm; and “Illustrator By Night: Kuwentong Buhay Ilustrador” at 4:00-5:45 pm, featuring Dan Tingcungco, Borg Sinaban, Fran Alvarez, and Rommel Joson, both at The Forum (4/F).

The event also showcases live demos by INK members: Printmaking by Yas Doctor and Stamp Making by Blooey Singson at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm respectively, both at Top Shelf (5/F).

A storytelling session is also scheduled from 3:00-4:00 pm at the Children’s Book Section (2/F), while the INKie Pop-up Fair, which features merch selling and activity booths, runs all day at the Top Shelf (5/F).

At 6pm at The Studio (3/F) Ang INK opens its annual exhibit, ‘RiddINKulus: Poking Fun at Fear,’ which showcases the work of INK members in a variety of styles and techniques, depicting fears in many forms: monsters and other terrors, phobias, and even creative fears.

Since its inception, Ang INK has gone on to mount over 40 group exhibits and publish several books as a group: “INKuwento” (1999), “Kuwentong Kalikasan, Katha ng Kabataan” (1999), “Water in the Ring of Fire” (1999), “Hale Hale Hoy” (2006), “Mga Tambay sa Tabi-Tabi” (2009) and “Ang INKredible Coloring Book” (2016).

It has also received recognitions including the Pearl Anniversary Reading Advocacy Award (2000), a Philippine Board on Books for Young People (PBBY) citation (2001); and a Museo Pambata Award of Recognition (2014); while individual members have reaped national and international awards. Today, Ang INK members continue to create art not just for children’s books, but also for comics, magazines, newspapers, workbooks, websites, toys, games, animation, greeting cards, posters, murals, postcards, and tv commercials.

For details and other inquiries, contact hello@ang-ink.org.