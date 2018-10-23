Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Certified Public Accountants!

Published 9:58 AM, October 23, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 3,616 out of 14,358 passed the Certified Public Accountant board exam given by the Board of Accountancy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban and Tuguegarao this October 2018.

The results of examination with respect to 3 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The top performing schools in the October 2018 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the October 2018 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination are the following:

See the full list of exam passers here:

CPA October 2018 by Rappler on Scribd

Certified Public Accountant (SPLE)

The PRC also announced that 25 out of 188 passed the Certified Public Accountant board exam given by the Board of Accountancy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and in Singapore last August 2018.

See the full list of exam passers here:

CPA October 2018 - SPLE by Rappler on Scribd

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Noe G. Quiñanola, Chairman; Marko Romeo L. Fuentes, Vice Chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Samuel B. Padilla, Arlyn Juanita S. Villanueva, Thelma S. Ciudadano and Gervacio I. Piator, Members.

From October 29 to November 13, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to this site and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. –Rappler.com