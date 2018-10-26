Social Media Week is a premier digital conference and industry news platform for media, marketing, and technology professionals

Published 3:54 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Social media is no longer just a platform for communicating. Its continuous innovation over the years tapped and opened up new opportunities across different industries. The biggest among which is marketing.

To catch up with and maximize social media’s ceaseless growth, the discourse on social media, digital marketing, and technology had to be raised to a larger scale. Hence, the birth of Social Media Week.

Social Media Week is one of the world’s premier conferences and industry news platforms for media, marketing, and technology professionals. With flagship conferences in New York, Los Angeles, and London; Social Media Week has already expanded to 25 cities around the world since its launch in 2009.

This year, nearly a decade after Social Media Week began in the other parts of the globe, the conference is finally landing in the social media capital of the world: Manila.

Social Media Week Manila will celebrate the local theme: “The Missing Link” which stems from the 2018 global theme: “Closer”.

Both themes delve into discussing the escalating clash between our sense of community and individualism in the digital age. However, “The Missing Link” furthers the discussion on rediscovering our lost human connectivity amidst the takeover of artificial and automated technologies. Gently reminding us that no matter how smart algorithms and operating systems get, it’s still our shared human values, interests, and experiences that link us together online.

Social Media Week Manila seeks to be an effective platform where people can get together to exchange ideas, create real-life links, and get the discussion going on how we can reconnect with our humanity, digitally.

The 3-day event will house activities, talks, interviews, and discussions led by an impressive lineup of experts and influencers—all of which are dedicated to yielding valuable perspectives on the best ways to lead digital innovations, improve digital experiences, and ultimately bring communities closer.

Days one and two will hold content hubs at the Miriam College Henry Sy, Sr. Innovation Center in Quezon City and Spaces in Bonifacio Global City respectively. The main event will take place on the day 3 at the SMX Convention Center Aura at SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

