PRESS RELEASE: Deadline for submission of entries is on October 31, 2018

Published 8:11 PM, October 26, 2018

This is a press release from Cinema Centenario.

This coming December, Cinema Centenario celebrates its first anniversary dedicated to pay tribute to the core foundation of its existence, the 100 years of Philippine Cinema, by launching the 2nd Maginhawa Film Festival.

MFF is the biggest annual event along the food hub in Quezon City which started in 2017 as a platform to strengthen a multi-sectoral audience for the local cinema by showcasing the best films of all forms, genres, and themes. This 2018, the Festival will also hold various activities such as workshops, lectures, and seminars given by adept personalities in film industry.

Call for entries

Festival Dates: December 1-29, 2018

Entry Deadline: October 31, 2018

Eligibility

1. Entries must have been completed after December 1, 2017.

2. The director of the entry must be a Filipino citizen.

3. Philippine premiere is NOT required.

4. Films that competed in other local and foreign film festivals are still eligible to join.

5. Films must NOT be available to the public, both online and broadcast platforms prior and during the festival.

6.1 Full Length films both Narrative Fiction and Documentary must not exceed 3 hours including opening and closing credits.

6.2 Short Features (Narrative, Animation, Documentary, Experimental) must not exceed 20 minutes and NOT be shorter than 5 minutes including credits.

Entry guidelines

Submission of films has no entry fee. Entrant must submit a duly accomplished entry form attached with private online screener (Vimeo Link with password protection or YouTube with "unlisted" privacy setting). Films can be in various local language provided that the film is subtitled in English. Films must be in digital format. Films must only be shown in MFF venue/s during the festival. Directors may submit multiple entries. However, only one film would be selected to become part of the official selection. The Festival has the sole discretion to do necessary changes on programming albeit announced. Entrant should have legal authority to submit the entry and shall hold the Festival free and harmless from any and all liabilities arising out of or in connection with copyright law and suits by third parties.

Awards



Best Feature Length Film Maginhawa Choice Award

Best Director

Best Performance (Actor & Actress) Best Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Sound Design

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best Short Film

Selection committee

Application for youth jury

Calling all student film and media organizations. Nominate a representative from your group to be part of the 2018 Maginhawa Film Festival Jury. Must be a bonafide student and a member of a film or media organization for the school year 2017-2018. Submit your CV with attached official endorsement from your organization and college administrator at maginhawafilmfestival@gmail.com. – Rappler.com