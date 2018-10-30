PRESS RELEASE: 502 out of 1,773 passed the Fisheries Technologist licensure exam

Published 7:07 PM, October 30, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 502 out of 1,773 passed the Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Fisheries in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2018.

The members of the Board of Fisheries who gave the licensure examination are

Westly R. Rosario, Chairman and Catalino R. Dela Cruz, Member.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

From November 12 to November 13, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

–Rappler.com