Expect traffic slowdown in these 5 areas over the weekend

Published 6:06 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake road reblocking and repairs of Quezon City and Pasig City roads this weekend.

From 11 pm Friday, November 2, to 5 am Monday, November 5, the following roads will be closed, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced:

Southbound

C-5 Road after Lanuza Avenue

C-5 Road near SM Aura (2 nd outermost lane)

outermost lane) EDSA Scout Albano – after Sct. Borromeo (3rd lane from sidewalk)

Northbound

EDSA before Oliveros Footbridge – before Globe Master 2nd lane before Times Street, before UCCP 1st lane

Meanwhile, the Manila Water Company will undertake pavement restoration in front of Solace along C-5 Southbound starting 10 pm Friday, November 2.

The MMDA said it would be a “one lane enclosure,” and the road will be passable by 4 am of Monday, November 5.

Motorists are advised of traffic slowdown in the affected areas and to use possible alternate routes. – Rappler.com