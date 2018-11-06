Cebu Institute of Medicine is the top performing school in the September 2018 Physician Licensure Examination

Published 10:29 PM, November 06, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, November 6, that 3,717 out of 4,542 passed the Physician Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao last September 2018.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are

Dr. Eleanor J. Galvez, Chairman; Dr. Edgardo T. Fernando, Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Dr. Ma. Graciela Garayblas-Gonzaga and Dr. Clarita C. Maaño, Members.

The results were released in 5 working days from the last day of examination.

The top ten performing schools in the September 2018 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010 is:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2018 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Phys0918 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From November 19 to December 7, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com