PRESS RELEASE: Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed geodetic engineers

Published 9:19 AM, November 05, 2018

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 451 out of 848 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila and Cebu this October 2018. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of his liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

From November 14 to November 15, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the October 2018 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examinationas per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

Geo1018 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Geod1018 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press release