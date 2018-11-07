TEDxMiriamCollege 2019 seeks to converge the outcome on how a person is headed towards the path they took, and will deal in evoking the society about the result and growth of everything that is surrounding us

Published 10:06 AM, November 07, 2018

This is a press release from TEDxMiriamCollege.

MANILA, Philippines – Life's trials from the past have completely honed us into what we are today and has been continuously opening new opportunities we didn't even think about. Now, how are we going to make use of all the experiences we had as we continue to embark the journey we chose?

On Saturday, January 19, 2019, TEDxMiriamCollege will hold its third conference entitled, "AFTERMATH: Breaking New Grounds" at the Henry Sy Innovation Center, Miriam College, Quezon City from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The conference seeks to converge the outcome on how a person is headed towards the path they took, and will practically deal in evoking the society about the result and growth of everything that is surrounding us.

For more information and updates, visit the TEDxMiriamCollege Facebook page or follow @TEDTalks on Twitter.

What is TEDx?

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event.

The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized (subject to certain rules and regulations).

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com.

TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Monica Lewinsky, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include the following:

TED.com – provides TED Talk videos that are posted daily;

the Open Translation Project – provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide;

the educational initiative TED-Ed;

the annual million-dollar TED Prize – funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; and

TEDx – provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and

TED Fellows program – selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

– Rappler.com