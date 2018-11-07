PRESS RELEASE: Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed midwives!

Published 7:49 PM, November 07, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,175 out of 2,478 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2018.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Alejandro R. San Pedro, Chairman; Dr. Remy B. Dequiña, Dr. Josephine H. Hipolito, Dr. Lolita I. Dicang and Ms. Rhodora L. Lopez, Members.

From November 14 to November 15, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Mid1118 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Mid 1118 by Rappler on Scribd

Mid1118 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

–Rappler.com