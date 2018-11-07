The exhibit features photographs taken by street children living around Roxas Boulevard

Published 8:20 PM, November 07, 2018

The following is a press release from Museo Pambata.

In celebration of Children’s Month, Museo Pambata, together with Infinit-O Group Foundation, Childhope Philippines, and Sinopinas, is mounting a photography exhibit from November 11 through 24 at the Karapatan Hall at the museum grounds.



The exhibit, entitled “Through the Eyes of a Child,” features photographs taken by street children living around Roxas Boulevard and currently enrolled in the museum’s alternative learning program, ATE Academy. The photographs were the output of a workshop conducted by renowned Instagram group, Sinopinas. “We were amazed at the talent and natural eye of the children,” notes Sinopinas co-founder John Austria. “They have an enthusiasm to learn and a natural love for the camera.”



Proceeds of the sale of the photographs will go to both Museo Pambata and Childhope Philippines, who will, in turn, distribute the funds to child photographers. “We at Infinit-O Group Foundation are on our second year of volunteering with Museo Pambata and ATE Academy,” notes Executive Director Erika Aquino. “As the aim of our foundation is to empower our beneficiaries through STEAM programs, this photography workshop and exhibit is one way in which we inspire the children we help. We want to give them a chance to explore their natural talents and perhaps pique their interests.”



Maricel Montero, Executive Director of Museo Pambata, further adds, “The exhibit is an excellent way of celebrating Children’s Month. The kids were highly participative during the photography workshop, and we want to showcase their talents.”



According to Helen Quinto, Childhope’s Assistant Executive Director, “Our partnership with Museo Pambata and Infinit-O Group Foundation is certainly a fruitful one. The children’s analytical and creative skills have been honed through our many activities together.”



For those who wish to view and purchase the photographs, they may visit Museo Pambata during the exhibit dates from November 11 through 24 at the museum’s visiting hours: 8am - 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 1 - 5pm on Sundays. Payment may be through cash, check, or bank deposit.

- Rappler.com/Press release