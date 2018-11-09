4,035 out of 8,453 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Exam last October 2018

Manila, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, November 9, that 4,035 out of 8,453 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Psychology in Manila, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2018.

The Board of Psychology is composed of Ms. Miriam P. Cue, Chairman (inhibited); Ms. Alexa P. Abrenica and Ms. Imelda Virginia G. Villar, Members.

The results were released in 6 working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the October 2018 Psychometrician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the October 2018 Psychometrician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

PMET1018se_jg18 by Rappler on Scribd

From November 19 to November 29, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in

the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com