PRESS RELEASE: Kerygma Conference 2018: Limitless will run from November 22 to 25

Published 10:00 AM, November 10, 2018

This is based on a press release from Shepherd's Voice Radio and TV Foundation.

Do you need a miracle?

Coming to the Kerygma Conference (KCON) is like Peter stepping out in faith, walking on water towards Jesus who makes impossible things possible. He is waiting for you to take that step of faith and it all begins at the Kerygma Conference where you will receive His encouragement, direction, and blessing for your life.

"God can do anything you know – far more than you could ever imagine or guess or request in your wildest dreams" (Ephesians 3:20). There is no limit to what God can do for you.

There are 45 classes to choose from where participants can expect limitless lessons that aim to change their lives for the better – improving one's family and relationships, equipping one to become an effective leader, taking care of health and wellness, moving businesses and careers to the next level, and empowering one's church and ministry.

Resource persons will provide counsel and valuable insight on areas in one's life that need God’s light.

One of the plenary speakers is Father Leo Patalinghug, internationally known as the "cooking priest" and founder of Grace Before Meals, an apostolate that strengthens families and communities around the dinner table.

Transformational leader and sought-after motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan, in his talk Soul Care for Leaders, is set to help leaders guide their people towards growth and transformation while not neglecting their own souls.

Leading business guru and marketing educator Josiah Go will speak about the 4 Gates of Entrepreneurship, which will help open new windows of opportunity for businesses.

Sportscaster TJ Manotoc will talk about overcoming anxiety disorders, teaching hard-earned lessons from his own experience overcoming depression and becoming healthy in mind and body.

International speaker and author Chris Padgett is back to talk about "There's Something About Mary," what she means to the church and what we can learn from her.

Learn from Senior Feast Builder Arun Gogna and his wife of 20 years, Lallaine, on how best marriages work and keeping the love alive through the years. Discover the beautiful ways to love your partner more in their talk that will empower your family and relationships.

Bo Sanchez, Catholic lay preacher and founder of the Light of Jesus (LOJ) Family, will talk about the 8 Secrets of the Truly Rich, teaching you how to create material wealth and gain spiritual abundance at the same time.

There will also be special workshops and classes on varied areas of interest, providing limitless insights that will help you grow into the best person that God created you to be.

Participants can also join the KCON Panels, a place where more time is allotted for attendees to ask specific questions on certain topics and receive direction from a panel of experts.

KCON workshops on Inner Healing and Discipleship are also available for a more focused learning experience, allowing attendees to connect with kindred souls and discover people on a similar journey.

Started in 2007, the Kerygma Conference is the biggest inspirational learning event in the Philippines, gathering over 20,000 people, Catholics and non-Catholics alike, to receive inspiration and God's love through the Holy Mass, anointed worship, world-class entertainment, and life-changing talks.

Shepherd's Voice Radio and Television Foundation and the Light of Jesus Family organize the Kerygma Conference for the benefit of LOJ ministries – Anawim Lay Missions, home for the abandoned elderly; He Cares Foundation, home for street children; Grace to Be Born, shelter for young mothers; Pag-asa ng Pamilya Scholarship Program, for underprivileged students; Tahanan ng Pagmamahal Orphanage, for indigent children; LOJ Pastoral Care Center, for inner healing; Jeremiah Foundation, shelter for abused young women; and the LOJ Prison Ministry, which gives God’s love to men and women in prison.



Kerygma Conference 2018: Limitless, will be held from November 22 to 25, at SMX Manila and the SM Mall of Asia.

Visit http://kerygmaconference.com for more information on this event. – Rappler.com