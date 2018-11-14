Interested participants may register online or contact Rise For Education until November 16

Published 3:22 PM, November 14, 2018

This is a press release from Rise for Education.

In line with the International Students' Day celebration, Rise for Education will hold a Students' Rights Summit in cooperation with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Youth Act Now Against Tyranny and Kabataan Party-list on Saturday, November 17.

The Summit aims to gather student leaders from across the country to discuss the current state of students' rights and welfare. The Philippine Declaration of Students' Rights will also be launched in the summit.

Speakers include former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, artist Dani Fabella and Kabataan

Party-list Rep. Sarah Jane Elago.

Rise for Education is the country's broadest alliance of students, educators and parents seeking to ensure free, quality and accessible education.

Interested participants may register online. For more inquiries,

contact Rise For Education at 09657593774 or download the official invitation here. – Rappler.com