PRESS RELEASE: 6,262 out of 13,887 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination

Published 8:49 AM, November 16, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 6,262 out of 13,887 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination adminsitered by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2018.

The results of examination with respect to five (5) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, Chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero,Members.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2018 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here's the full list of passers:

Ce1118 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The top performing schools in the November 2018 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

CE1118-POS by Rappler on Scribd

From November 26 to December 7, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com