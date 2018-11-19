Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Geologists & Aeronautical Engineers!

Published 6:43 PM, November 19, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 328 out of 556 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geology and 185 out of 361 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in Manila this November 2018.

The members of the Board of Geology who gave the licensure examination are Rolando E. Peña, Chairman; Elmer B. Billedo and Benjamin S. Austria, Members.

The top performing schools in the November 2018 Geologist Licensure Examination

as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2018 Geologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

GEOL1118 Alpha by on Scribd

The top performing schools in the November 2018 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure

Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2018 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here is the full list of successful examinees:

Aero1118 Alpha by on Scribd

For Geologist, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and

Certificate of Registration will be on Nov. 22 while the Aeronautical Engineers will be on Nov. 26. Both will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com