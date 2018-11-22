PRESS RELEASE: 'Seeking Katuwiran: Reading Philippine History in the Time of Fake News' will be held at Gateway Gallery on December 1

Published 3:22 PM, November 22, 2018

This is a press release from Araneta Center.

Culture and heritage advocacy group Proyekto, in partnership with Gateway Gallery, will be conducting a talk on history and fake news. The timely talk, "Seeking Katuwiran: Reading Philippine History in the Time of Fake News," will be held at Gateway Gallery on December 1, Saturday, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The talk will feature leading historians Professor Xiao Chua of De La Salle University and Professor John Ray Ramos of the Far Eastern University. Ramos will talk about the issue of truth and fake news during the time of Rizal and Bonifacio. Chua will focus on the Filipino concept of human rights as reflected in various readings of Philippine history. Both topics will highlight the magnitude of critical thinking which is an important skill in the discipline of history, especially in research and interpretation.

Proyekto Live! talks, workshops, and symposiums have been held at the Gateway Gallery since 2015. They serve as an amplifier and distiller of the issues and events that transpired in history as depicted in the long-term Gateway Gallery exhibit SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art.

Proyekto is a project-based movement that contributes to social change and bringing Philippine heritage and history to life. Ramos and Cesar Ramirez Jr started it on April 1, 2014. Since then, Proyekto has held numerous events in various places and institutions to promote love of history, heritage, and culture. Their avenues include tours, talks, collaborations, and some products/services.

"Seeking Katuwiran: Reading Philippine History in the Time of Fake News" is open to the public and is open for group registration. The registration fee is P150. To register, please call or text Proyekto at 0920-222-8889.

Gateway Gallery is the art and history museum of Araneta Center and is managed by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation. Opened in 2015, it serves as the artistic and cultural hub of the Araneta Center community. It is open Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, at the 5F Gateway Tower, Araneta Center, Quezon City. For inquiries, call 588-4000 local 8300, or email gatewaygallery@aranetagroup.com, or message Facebook page Gateway Gallery PH. – Rappler.com