PRESS RELEASE: A masteral student at Ateneo de Manila University is crowned as the new Philippine sudoku grandmaster.

Published 4:46 PM, November 25, 2018

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG).

MANILA, Philippines – Kaye Janelle Yao, 21, who is taking up master’s degree in Applied Mathematics at Ateneo, bested 75 other contestants in the Grandmaster division at the 13th Philippine Sudoku Super Challenge (PSSC) national finals held on Saturday, November 24, at SM City Sta. Mesa.

For her feat, Yao won P50,000 and gifts from SHARP Calculators at the contest organized by the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG) with SM Supermalls as the exclusive sponsor. Sudoku is a popular number placement puzzle in the Philippines and other countries.

In this year’s contest, there were five categories: Sudoku Grandmaster division for 16 years old and above, and college and professional level; Under 15 (13-15 years old); Under 12 (11-12 years old); Under 10 (9-10 years old) and Under 8 (8 years old and below).

Besides Yao, other winners in the Grandmaster category are Candice Renee Beatrice Solidarios and Ralph Joshua Sarrosa, first runners-up and winners of P40,000 each; Vicente Raphael Chan, Daphnee Buo and Alec Pius Machacon, second runners-up with P30,000 each; and Miles Munoz, Errol John Suarez, John Joseph Gabata, and Neil Phillip Poral, third runners-up with gift certificates from SM City Sta. Mesa.

In the Under 15 category, the winners are: Marc Kendrick Lim, Alessandra Holaysan and Christian Bayas and Kirsten Dominique Chan, first place winners with P18,000 each; Gwen Roco, Red Robles, Denise Carpio, Kyla Andrea Adlaon, Janelle Aleisonne Navarro, J Iah Sargado, Desiree Regine Go and Rheizal Salvador, second placers with P15,000 each; and Eiane Erubel Santos, Michael John Uy, Kyle Nicole Bello, Bernadette Concepcion, Aaron de Guzman, Frederick de Guzman, Maria Nicole Ramos, Billy Joe Nicolas, Jann Dave Rhodore Casquejo, Jenina Claire Yulo, Mary Edlynn Atayde, Phylline Cristel Calubayan and Jean Kathleen Samonte, third placers with P12,000 each.

The winners in the Under 12 division are Louisa Jean Cabugao, Kristine Joy Gabata, Eunice Fajardo and Andrea Christine Bautista, first placers with P15,000 each; Reysheil Anne Doromal, Ehrell Dane Alfonso, Rey Stephen Chua, Sheena Dianne Bernardo, Margaret Ellyse Dela Cruz, Hailey Leanne Chu, Angela Gabriel and Irish Bea Odeña, second placers with P12,000 each; and Krylle Alcantara, Zechariah Junio, Rayner Gabrielle Alcantara, Nadine Grace Nicolas, Hanne Margaret Tongcua, Gamliel Jeth Niebres, Alec Nathan Rongo, Roana Marie Cruz, Jahypee Delos Reyes, Jether Noel Baroman, Lyzander Jeptah Fabian and Sean Jang, third placers with P9,000 each.

Bagging places in the Under 10 category are Princess Ashley Anzures, Graciela Steff Gabriel and Matthew Kenzie Rasines, first placers with P12,000 each; Angela Mhae de Leon, Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica, Knayne Cruz, Junky Xavier Go, Juliane Kate de Castro and Rozenda Matias, second placers with P10,000 each; and Ivan Benedict Yap, Ma. Clarriza Reyes, Maleina Mav Mercado, Jared Emmanuel Cadion, Julian Miles Panerio, Matt Ezekiel Baston, Marc Adrian Yap, Shane Rivera and Serg Ansel Pangan, third placers with P8,000 each.

In the Under 8 division, the winners are Fa Shailyn Saladaga and Sarah Hyacinth Mata, first placers with P10,000 each; Rian Crystel Padilla, Empress Jayrielle Umipig, Brent Lorenz Uy and Rhaiyanna Raymundo, second placers with P8,000 each; and Alexis Jane Que, Rhian Salvador Roxas, J Irah Sargado, Caitlin Enrile Lopingco, Moira Isabella Salire and Jace Mateus Que, third placers with P6,000 each.

At the ceremony, the victors were awarded on stage by SHARP Calculators marketing assistant Jervin Abad, SM City Sta. Mesa representative Meryl Paguinto, and MTG officers Dr. Eduardo dela Cruz and Myrna Agtarap.

MTG officer Dr. Simon Chua said that the winners will represent the country in the 2019 Asia Sudoku Championship (ASC) that will be held from January 25 to 28 in Angeles City, Pampanga, and international sudoku contests in Thailand and China. – Rappler.com