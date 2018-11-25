PRESS RELEASE: Pianist April Merced-Misa pays homage to Ludwig van Beethoven

Published 5:01 PM, November 25, 2018

This is a press release from the UP College of Music

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly 240 years ago, on March 26, 1778, the “Wunderkind” Ludwig van Beethoven performed in public for the first time in Cologne, Germany. He was seven. Thus started the career of a legend. “Between Beethoven’s first and last piano concertos, you will really appreciate the contrast and evolution of the great composer’s style,” shares pianist April Merced-Misa, assistant professor of Piano at the University of the Philippines College of Music.

Misa headlines the concert “Extremely Beethoven,” the final concert in the UPCMu’s 2018 Keyboard Department Concert Series. It will be held on December 7 (Friday), 6:00 PM at the Mini Hall of the UP College of Music, Diliman, Quezon City. The evening will feature Beethoven’s Concerto No. 1 in C Major Op. 15 and Concerto No.5 (Emperor) in E-flat Major Op. 73. Assisting artists include Prof. Pia Margarita Balasico and Dr. Michelle Nicolasora. Admission is free.

About the Artist

April Merced-Misa is Assistant Professor of Piano at the UP College of Music. She was featured as a soloist of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Tetsuji Honna, and as a solo and ensemble pianist for the first-ever Haruki Murakami Festival in Manila. She also collaborated with prominent writer and poet Vim Nadera in composing the kundiman “Pag-ibig”, which won the top prize in NCCA’s kundiman composition competition.



About the UP College of Music Keyboard Department

The Keyboard Department of the UPCMu takes pride in its pool of gifted and accomplished pianists among its faculty and students. In its many years of existence, it has produced pianists and pedagogues that the country can be proud of. These include Angelina Reyes, Jose Ma. Contreras, Raul Sunico, Jovianney Cruz, Aima Labra-Makk, and Albert Tiu, the last five having won prizes in major international competitions. Its pianist-pedagogues par excellence include Rosario Lopez-Garcia, Lucia Francisco, Serafin Magracia, Benedicta Macaisa, Jose Balingit, Perla Suaco, Aida Sanz Gonzales, Asuncion Laureola, Regalado Jose, Nita Quinto, Avelina Manalo, Mauricia Borromeo, and many more. – Rappler.com