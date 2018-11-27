251 out of 452 passed the Interior Designer Licensure Examination in Manila

Published 5:41 PM, November 27, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 251 out of 452 passed the Interior Designer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Interior Design in Manila this November 2018.

The members of the Board of Interior Design who gave the licensure examination are Sonia Santiago-Olivares, Chairman; and Maria Carlota D. Hilvano, Member.

The results were released in thirteen (13) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the November 2018 Interior Designer Licensure Examination per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2018 Interior Designer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here's the full list of passers:

Int11118 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From December 3 to December 5, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com