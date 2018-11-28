Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed chemical engineers

Published 9:07 PM, November 28, 2018

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 737 out of 1,043 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this November 2018.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, Chairman; Engr. Jeffrey G. Mijares and

Engr. Cyd P. Aguilera, Members.

From December 7 to December 11, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the November 2018 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

Chem1118 Alpha by on Scribd

Chem1118 Pos by on Scribd