Published 11:08 AM, November 29, 2018

If you love vintage cameras, film photography, or photography in general, this is a treat for you!

On Saturday, December 1, Born in Film is set to hold its first public exhibit at Riverside Studios, Studio Tres, 2320 S. Osmeña, Makati City, at the back of Makati City Hall.

The exhibit on Saturday is scheduled from 1 pm to 7 pm. Entrance is free.

Born in Film is a project of Franz Lopez, a photographer and artist who aims to help revive the traditional art form of film photography.

The project seeks to pass on the experience of capturing photographs using manual and analog cameras with film, to the next generation of photographers.

The exhibit will feature 30 vintage cameras, the oldest one built in the 1930s. The exhibit will also highlight camera models used by celebrity icons like Stanley Kubrick, Ringo Starr, and Elizabeth Taylor. It will likewise feature war-era cameras including the model used by Joe Rosenthal who took the famous "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" photo.

Lopez's recent works from Japan – all shot using a Hasselblad camera from the ‘60s – will also be featured.

And don't miss the laser light shows – an added spectacle featuring Lopez's visual diaries from Taiwan, South Korea (Seoul, Busan, and Jeju), and Manila. Catch these light shows at 2:40 pm, 4:40 pm, and 6:40 pm within the exhibit itself.

See you there!