PRESS RELEASE: CSC conferred recently the Local Treasurer Eligibility on 651 individuals who passed the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination

Published 8:19 PM, December 04, 2018

This is press release from the Civil Service Commission.



The Civil Service Commission (CSC) conferred recently the Local Treasurer Eligibility on 651 individuals who passed the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE) held October 14 this year. The figure represents 16.62 percent of the 3,916 total examinees.

The Local Treasurer Eligibility (LTE) is a second level eligibility appropriate for appointment only to Local Treasurer and Assistant Local Treasurer positions, and to positions under the Financial Services that do not involve practice of profession and are not covered by Bar/Board or special laws.

With a rating of 89.73, Marieven Zemon from Central Visayas (Region VII) led the Local Treasurer eligibles. China Olario of Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX) is on second spot with an 88.92 rating. Coming in third with a rating of 88.38 is Gerry Maureal from Eastern Visayas (Region VIII).

Completing the top passers are Shella Mae Catalan (Western Visayas) and Marvic John Leyson (Zamboanga Peninsula) – 88.11; Renan Carcusia (Southern Tagalog), Marites Corsiga (Davao region), and Jo Ann Painandos (Davao region) – 87.84; and Elvira Aves (Eastern Visayas), Precious Christy Compas (Western Visayas), and John Benedict Rodriguez (Northern Mindanao) – 87.57.

The complete list of passers of the Oct. 14, 2018 BCLTE is available at the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph.

Regional performance of examinees showed Ilocos region (Region I), grabbing the highest passing rate at 24.48% or 47 passers out of 192 examinees. Central Luzon (Region III) followed with 22.75% passing rate, representing 38 passers out of 167 examinees. Placing third was Central Visayas (Region VII), registering 52 passers out of 229 examinees or a 22.71% passing rate. National Capital Region and Southern Tagalog also fared well with 22.11% (21 passers out of 95 examinees) and 21.53% (73 passers out of 339 examinees) passing rate, respectively.

The CSC said examinees may generate their test result by Dec. 9, using the Online Civil Service Examination Result Generation System (OCSERGS), which can be also accessed through the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph.

Those who passed, the CSC added, may claim their Certification of Eligibility at the CSC Regional Office concerned by Dec. 26.

Examinees are advised to access the corresponding Examination Advisory No. 35, s. 2018 through the link: http://www.csc.gov.ph/2014-02-21-08-28-23/pdf-files/category/1583-examadvisoryno35s2018.html.

The institution of the LTE is part of SEAL or Standardized Examination and Assessment for Local Treasury Service program of the Department of Finance, which seeks to professionalize the ranks and improve the competencies of treasurers. It is also seen to improve recruitment and selection process in the local treasury service. – Rappler.com