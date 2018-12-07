PRESS RELEASE: Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed teachers!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 18,409 elementary teachers out of 90,750 examinees (20.29%) and 60,803 secondary teachers out of 126,582 examinees (48.03%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given last September 30, 2018 in 28 testing centers all over the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand. It is further announced that of the 18,409 elementary teacher passers, 17,200 are first timers and 1,209 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 52,453 passers are first timers and 8,350 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy (on leave), Members.

The results of examination with respect to five (5) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be from December 17, 2018 to January 18, 2019. The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: 1) Notice of Admission (for identification only); 2) downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should PERSONALLY register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

You may also register at the Philippine Normal University and Arellano University campuses.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

