PRESS RELEASE: 4,811 out of 12,033 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination this November 2018

Published 11:54 PM, December 07, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 4,811 out of 12,033 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2018.

The results of examination with respect to two examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Glenda S. Arquiza, Chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Gloria B. Arcos, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Florence C. Cawaon and Cora A. Añonuevo, Members.

The top performing schools in the November 2018 Nurse Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2018 Nurse Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

NURS1118 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Pursuant to Section 16, of Republic Act No. 9173, “all successful candidates in the examination shall be required to take an oath of professional before the Board or any government official authorized to administer oaths prior to entering upon the nursing practice”.

From December 19, 2018 to January 11, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. – Rappler.com