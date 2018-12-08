PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine team finishes first runner-up at the 8th International Youth Mathematicians Convention in Lucknow, India

Published 1:32 PM, December 08, 2018

This is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines

Young Filipino students wrapped up 2018 on a high note, finishing overall first runner-up and winning 32 other awards in an international math contest in India.

The contestants, composed of junior and senior high school students, won 6 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals in the individual competition, and 13 awards in the team, relay and math quiz in the 8th International Youth Mathematicians Convention (IYMC) held from December 1 to 7 in Lucknow, India, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

In the individual competition, MTG said, the winners are:

Gold medal

Maria Leianna Yutig - Philippine Science High School (Southern Mindanao)

Victor Dominic Naraval - BHC Educational Institution

Hans Benedict Gaw Te - Bacolod Tay Tung High School

Patrick Niño Policarpio - Far Eastern University Senior High School

Cristina Beatrice Mallari - St Paul College-Pasig

Cristina Bianca Mallari - St Paul College-Pasig

Silver medal

Bernabe Dy III - Pangasinan Universal Institute

Madelyn Esther Cruz - Philippine Science High School (Main)

Margaret Esther Cruz - Philippine Science High School (Main)

Wally Santos - Senator Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School

Sanielle Meliz Ong - Saint John’s Institute

Sam Robertson Pelegrino - Upper Bicutan National High School

Mar Anderson Princer - De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute

Bronze medal

Kyle Xander Co - Bethany Christian School

Ronn Derick Simbol - BHC Educational Institution

Victor Ruben Yu - University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi

John Orbien Realuyo - University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi

Azzedine Abrencillo - International School for Better Beginnings

Iris Salangad - San Beda College-Alabang

Ma Erica Therese Santos - Senator Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School

The two Cruz sisters and Naraval, comprising team Senior-Philippines A, emerged as the overall first runner-up in the senior division after winning as champion in the team contest and math quiz, and second runner-up in the relay contest.

“The India contest is the last international competition for Filipino students in 2018 and we congratulate them for a job well done. 2018 is another victorious year for our young math wizards as they competed and won in international math contests in different countries. We will continue to train them for contests abroad,” said Dr Isidro Aguilar, MTG president.

Besides winning individual medals, Filipino students also bagged other awards.

Emerging as champions in the team contest are Senior-Philippines C composed of the Mallari sisters and Ong, and Senior-Philippines F composed of Pelegrino, Princer and Kaizer Albert De Asis of Quezon City Christian Academy.

Team Junior-Philippines A’s Co, Simbol and Yu of won first runner-up in the relay contest and second runner-up in the team contest and math quiz.

Winning first runners-up in the team contest are Team Junior-Philippines C, composed of Marc Ferdinand Calica of the University of Santos Tomas Junior High School-Manila and Merlin Reign Sualibios of Elizabeth Seton School-South; Junior-Philippines B’s Dy, Realuyo and Yutig; and Senior-Philippines B’s Gaw Te, Policarpio and Santos.

Abrencillo, Parul Henry Gumarin of Taguig Science High School and Jaime Angelo Nery of GCF-International Christian School, comprising team Senior-Philippines D, won second runner-up in the team contest.

Accompanying the students to the contest were MTG’s Dr Simon Chua, Renard Eric Chua, and Aldwin Sahirul; and Executive Director Lilia Habacon of the Philippine Science High School System, who was also a guest of honor at the IYMC.

MTG said about 500 students competed in the contest from the Philippines, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and United Arab Emirates. – Rappler.com