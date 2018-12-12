PRESS RELEASE: The Balangiga Bells are available for public viewing on December 12 and 13 at the Philippine Air Force Aerospace Museum

Published 3:57 PM, December 12, 2018

This is a press release from the Department of National Defense.

The historic Balangiga Bells are on display and are available for public viewing on December 12 and 13, 8 am to 10 pm, at the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Aerospace Museum in Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Sales Road, Pasay City. Entry is through Gate 4.

Visitors are advised to observe the dress code, which prohibits the wearing of sandos and slippers, and to refrain from touching the displays, using flash photography, capturing videos, or bringing food and drinks, when they enter the museum. Foreigners are required to present identification cards or their passports.

The bells were returned by the United States to the Philippines through a handover ceremony between the US Department of Defense and the Philippine Department of National Defense held Tuesday, December 11, at the PAF Grandstand.

Interested parties are requested to contact the Philippine Air Force Aerospace Museum to inform them of their intent to visit the Balangiga Bells, as well as the museum. The museum can be reached through their office cellphone numbers which are 09176808098 and 09392561100. – Rappler.com