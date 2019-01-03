PRESS RELEASE: Examinees unable to take the August 12, 2018 Career Service Examination, Pen and Paper Test from certain regions will be allowed to take the March 17, 2019 CSE-PPT free of charge

Published 7:53 PM, January 03, 2019

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced recently that examinees who were not able to take the August 12, 2018 Career Service Examination, Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) from Regions I, III, IV (except Morong, Rizal), and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) will be allowed to take the March 17, 2019 CSE-PPT free of charge, upon request.

The consideration is in light of the torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat) on said date (August 12), bringing severe weather conditions that might have caused non-attendance for some examinees.

The CSC said that affected examinees will only be given one chance to take the examination free of charge, upon request. They are required to register at the CSC Regional Office (RO)/Field Office (FO) nearest them until January 16, 2019, only.

Documents to be personally submitted by the examinee are 1) duly accomplished Application Form (CS Form No. 100, Revised September 2016); 2) 4 pieces passport-sized ID pictures, with handwritten and handheld name tag and taken within 3 months prior to filing of application; 3) original and photocopy of any valid and existing ID cards; and 4) original and photocopy of Application Receipt and/or CSC Official Receipt for the August 12, 2018, CSE-PPT (if available).

Affected examinees will only be accommodated in the same level of examination supposed to be taken in the August 12, 2018 CSE-PPT, the CSC clarified.

Examinees who were absent in the August 12, 2018 CSE-PPT, but took and failed the same level of examination in the October 14, 2018 Special CSE-PPT for government agencies, will also be considered and accommodated in the March 17, 2019 CSE-PPT.

The CSC pointed out that those who would not be able to take the March 17, 2019 CSE-PPT will have their examination fee and slot forfeited. Any request for postponement/another rescheduling shall not be allowed. – Rappler.com