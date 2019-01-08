Results will be available exclusively online

Published 6:00 AM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University will release late Friday morning, January 11, the results of entrance examinations it administered in 2018.

The Office of Admissions announced in a Facebook post that results would be available online at 11:11 am on Friday.

The results will be available exclusively online and will no longer be posted at the Blue Eagle Gym.

