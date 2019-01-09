Gawad Alternatibo 2019 call for entries
This is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines – The CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division (CCP FBNMD) now accepts entries for the Ika-31 Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video. Deadline for submission is on or before March 15 (Friday), not later than 6 pm, at the CCP FBNMD Office, located at the 4/F CCP Main Building.
Entries must include the following:
- a duly accomplished entry form, which can be downloaded at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph or www.cinemalaya.org
- 1 digital data file of the entry in full resolution (saved on USB or burned on a DVD as data with file properly labelled or identified)
- 1 DVD or USB containing the synopsis, genre, running time, rating, production credits, 2 black and white photos from the film entry in jpeg format, and film entry poster (if available) in jpeg format
Interested participants can submit a maximum of 3 entries in each category, but an entry can only be submitted in one category.
Categories include:
- Short Feature/Narrative
- Experimental
- Documentary
- Animation
The selected entries will be screened during the Ika-31 Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video Festival on August 3 to 5, as part of the 15th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, which is slated from August 2 to 11 at the CCP theaters and various venues.
The best films will be awarded during the Awards Night on August 5 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater).
Winning entries in each category will receive:
- 1st Prize: P25,000
- 2nd Prize: P15,000
- 3rd Prize: P10,000
- an Honorable Mention awardee will also get P5,000
This year, Special Awards include:
- Best Regional Entry
- Best Entry On/For/By Children
Now on its 31st year of annually citing the country's most outstanding film and video artists, the Gawad Alternatibo is considered the longest-running independent film and video competition in Asia.
For entry forms and complete guidelines, visit www.cinemalaya.org, www.culturalcenter.gov.ph, or call the CCP FBNMD Office at 832 1125, local 1705 and 1712. – Rappler.com