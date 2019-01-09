PRESS RELEASE: Deadline for submission for the Gawad Alternatibo is on or before March 15, not later than 6pm, at the CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division Office

Published 8:16 AM, January 09, 2019

This is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – The CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division (CCP FBNMD) now accepts entries for the Ika-31 Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video. Deadline for submission is on or before March 15 (Friday), not later than 6 pm, at the CCP FBNMD Office, located at the 4/F CCP Main Building.

Entries must include the following:

a duly accomplished entry form, which can be downloaded at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph or www.cinemalaya.org

1 digital data file of the entry in full resolution (saved on USB or burned on a DVD as data with file properly labelled or identified)

1 DVD or USB containing the synopsis, genre, running time, rating, production credits, 2 black and white photos from the film entry in jpeg format, and film entry poster (if available) in jpeg format

Interested participants can submit a maximum of 3 entries in each category, but an entry can only be submitted in one category.

Categories include:

Short Feature/Narrative

Experimental

Documentary

Animation

The selected entries will be screened during the Ika-31 Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video Festival on August 3 to 5, as part of the 15th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, which is slated from August 2 to 11 at the CCP theaters and various venues.

The best films will be awarded during the Awards Night on August 5 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater).

Winning entries in each category will receive:

1st Prize: P25,000

2nd Prize: P15,000

3rd Prize: P10,000

an Honorable Mention awardee will also get P5,000

This year, Special Awards include:

Best Regional Entry

Best Entry On/For/By Children

Now on its 31st year of annually citing the country's most outstanding film and video artists, the Gawad Alternatibo is considered the longest-running independent film and video competition in Asia.

For entry forms and complete guidelines, visit www.cinemalaya.org, www.culturalcenter.gov.ph, or call the CCP FBNMD Office at 832 1125, local 1705 and 1712. – Rappler.com