Published 7:35 PM, January 09, 2019

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has set 13 schedules of the Computerized Career Service Examination (COMEX) for the first half of 2019.

There will be 9 examinations to be conducted at the CSC Central Office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, and 4 exam schedules for the regional offices.

CSC COMEX is the computerized mode of administration of the Career Service Examination in addition to the traditional Pen and Paper Test (PPT) held twice a year.

The CSC Central Office will hold COMEX on January 29; February 12; March 26; April 23, 30; May 15, 21; and June 11 for professional level and on February 19 for subprofessional level. For the CSC Regional Offices, the COMEX is set on April 11, May 9, and June 7 for professional level and on February 21 for subprofessional level.

Online reservation opens 4 working days prior to the date of examination and starts at 10 am for Central Office and 8 am for Regional Offices.

Examination schedules under the CSC Regional Offices only include CSC ROs joining the scheduled date of examination. The CSC strongly advises the applicants to check the "Testing Center and Personal Appearance Venue" indicated in the Examination Schedule page before making a reservation.

The CSC reminds applicants that the number of examination slots is very limited, thus, may be taken and filled up in a matter of minutes. In the event that the slot counter reached a negative count, all affected examinees will no longer be accepted.

As a rule, applicants must not have taken the same level of Career Service Exam being applied for, either through the PPT mode or the COMEX mode, within 3 months before the date of examination.

To apply for COMEX, an individual must create a user account in the COMEX website. Once activated, the user will have access to the Examination Schedules and may reserve an examination slot through the COMEX Reservation website.

Once a reservation has been made, an applicant should personally submit an original and photocopy of a valid ID card and pay the examination fee of P680 to the designated CSC Office on the scheduled date and time.

Accepted ID cards are:

Driver's License/Temporary Driver's License (LTO OR must be presented together with old Driver's License; OR alone is not allowed)/Student Driver’s Permit

Passport

PRC License

SSS ID

GSIS ID (UMID)

Voter's ID/Voter's Certification

BIR/Taxpayer's ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

PhilHealth ID (must have the bearer's name, clear picture, signature, and PhilHealth number)

Company/Office ID

School ID

Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate

Postal ID

Barangay ID

NBI Clearance

Seaman's Book

HDMF Transaction ID

PWD ID

Solo Parent ID

Senior Citizen's ID

CSC Eligibility Card

The test results will be posted in the CSC website within one week after the examination. The Certification of Eligibility will also be available at the same time.

For further details, please read CSC COMEX Advisory No. 17, s. 2018 at the CSC website. – Rappler.com