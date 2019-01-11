PRESS RELEASE: The workshop fellowship screening committee accepts creative work in Hiligaynon, Cebuano, Kinaray-a, Filipino, and English

Published 4:31 PM, January 11, 2019

This is a press release from the University of St La Salle.

The 19th IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop is open for applications. This year, it will be held from March 31 to April 6 at the Balay Kalinungan, University of St La Salle (USLS), Bacolod City.

IYAS is organized by the USLS in partnership with the DLSU Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center (BNSCWC) and with support from the National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC).

The workshop director is John Iremil Teodoro. The panel is composed of Marjorie M. Evasco, Grace Monte de Ramos, Susan Lara, D.M. Reyes, and Em Mendez. Elsie Martinez Coscoluella, Ronald Baytan, and IYAS Project Coordinator Rayboy Pandan will also serve in the panel.

The workshop fellowship screening committee accepts creative work in Hiligaynon, Cebuano, Kinaray-a, Filipino, and English. Fellowships are awarded by genre and by language. Creative writing entries that explore human relations with the environment will be given preference for these fellowships.

Twelve applicants will be chosen for the fellowships, which will include transportation subsidy and board and lodging.

Application requirements are as follows:

Original, unpublished work in only one chosen literary genre and language: 6 poems, two short stories, or twp one-act plays Works must be in 3 computer-encoded hard copies, font size 12 pts, double-spaced A short resume, with a page containing applicant’s ID photo and complete contact information (residence address, email address, contact number)

Submit by February 7, all requirements to Dr John Iremil E. Teodoro, IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop Director, Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center, Room 208 Miguel Hall, De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, Malate, 0922 Manila. – Rappler.com