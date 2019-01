The list of qualified applicants for academic year 2019-2020 will be posted online

Published 6:05 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) will release on Saturday, January 12, the results of the College Admissions Test it administered in 2018.

The list of qualified applicants for academic year 2019-2020 will be posted online.

Bookmark this page for the announcement, or follow the DLSU Facebook page for updates. – Rappler.com