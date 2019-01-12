14,324 out of 41,341 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination administered last December 2018

Published 5:41 PM, January 12, 2019

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Saturday, January 12, that 14,324 out of 41,341 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Criminology in the cities of Manila, Antique, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Occidental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last December 2018.

The results of examination with respect to 11 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The results were released in 15 working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the December 2018 Criminologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the December 2018 Criminologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

CRIM1218 Alpha by on Scribd

From January 28 to February 6, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.