PRESS RELEASE: This year's Adrian Cristóbal Lecture will take place on February 20 at the Tanghalang Teresita Quirino, UST Graduate School, Manila

Published 5:55 PM, January 18, 2019

This is a press release from the Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas.

Eminent fictionist, critic, and teacher Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo, University of the Philippines professor emeritus and director of the University of Santo Tomas Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies, will deliver this year's Adrian Cristóbal Lecture, on February 20 at 3 pm to 5 pm at the Tanghalang Teresita Quirino, UST Graduate School in Manila.



Hidalgo is the author of several autobiographical travel books, novels, and books of literary criticism focusing on women's literature. She has also edited literary anthologies, as well as pioneered creative nonfiction in the country. She obtained her PhD in Comparative Literature from the University of the Philippines.



The Adrian Cristobal Lecture Series was established by the Cristobal family, in collaboration with the Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL) or the Writers’ Union of the Philippines. It aims to honor the intellectual legacy of the late renowned writer and former UMPIL chair whose name the series carries.



In this annual event, a Filipino public intellectual delivers a keynote speech on a topic related to a current socio-political condition in the country or a cultural development. The past lecturers include Gemino Abad (2011), National Artist Virgilio Almario (2012), National Artist Resil Mojares (2013), Reynaldo Ileto (2014), Solita Monsod (2015), Marites Vitug (2016), Alfred Yuson (2017), and Soledad Reyes (2018).



The lecture is co-organized with the Department of Literature of the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters.



The lecture is free and open to the public.



To register, email UMPIL chair Michael Coroza at mcoroza@ateneo.edu or sign up at http://bit.ly/2RXWRni. –Rappler.com