Published 1:01 PM, January 22, 2019

The following is a press release from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

The upcoming UP Diliman Arts and Culture Month in February 2019, with the theme Lakad-Gunita sa Lupang Hinirang,commemorates the 70th year of the University’s move from its 10-hectare original site in Ermita, Manila to its 493-hectare campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

This month-long event not only celebrates, but also urges everyone to contemplate on our sense of place and the routes in place-making through various acts of memory (paggunita) and acts of transfer (paglipat). It compels us to reflect on how UP Diliman positions itself as lupang hinirang (dedicated land; “pride of place”) in this day and age. Moreover, this commemoration also examines UP’s role and connection to urgent issues such as land (lupa), settlement (paglulugar; puwesto), and migration.

The following are the different project components for this year’s UPD Arts and Culture Month:

Pag-alaala at Paglulunsad

11 February| 5:30 pm | UP Oblation Plaza

Lupang Hinirang: Mga Kwento ng Pagsasalugar ng UP Diliman

An Exhibit

15 February- 29 March | Bulwagan ng Dangal

National Conference to Commemorate 70 Years of UP Diliman: Lakad Gunita sa Lupang Hinirang

22 February | 8:00 am – 5:00 pm | NISMED Auditorium

Nana Rosa: Remembering as an Act of Courage

20 February – 10 March | 7:00 pm | Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero Theater, 2nd floor, Palma Hall;

22 February (OICA Night)

Tahan(an): Pista Pelikula 2019

1, 8, 15 March | 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm | UP Film Institute

Walking Tours: Lakad-Gunita sa UP Diliman

February to March | various places on UPD campus

Himigsikan: An Open-air Concert

24 February | 6:00 pm | UP Theater Canopy

For more information, contact the UP Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts (OICA) at 981-8500 local 2659 or 2660, or like the official Facebook page of UPD OICA.

