Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed architects!

Published 6:36 PM, January 30, 2019

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,120 out of 1,990 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was heldin Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga last January 25 and 27, 2019.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

From February 14 to February 20, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the January 2019 Architect Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

Get the full list of passers here. - Rappler.com/Press release