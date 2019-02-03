PRESS RELEASE: The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is recruiting for this year's Comprehensive Air Traffic Service Course

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will be launching its Comprehensive Air Traffic Service Course Batch 14 (CATS 14) this year to recruit young and competent men and women who aspire to be part of the country's elite line of Air Traffic Management Officers (ATMOs).

A. Qualification Requirements

Natural-born citizen of the Philippines

Single

Not more than 26 years old as of May 25, 2019

Physically, mentally, and psychologically fit

Of good moral character

With good command of oral and written English

With no criminal or administrative case

Has not been dishonorably separated from government or private service

Baccalaureate degree holder of any course

Computer literate

With 20/20 vision, without corrective lenses, and not color blind

B. Documentary Requirements

Duly accomplished application forms

Diploma (authenticated copy)

Transcript of records (authenticated copy)

Birth certificate (photocopy)

Police clearance (original copy)

NBI clearance (original copy)

Two pieces 2"x2" photo (colored picture with white background)

Application forms are available at www.caap.gov.ph or at the Human Resource Management Division (HRMD), CAAP Central Office, MIA Road, Pasay City.

The deadline of applications will be on May 10, 2019, at 5 pm. Applications may be submitted in person or via mail/courier at the CAAP Central Office's HRMD or in any CAAP Testing Center.

Nationwide examinations will be held simultaneously at the Civil Aviation Training Center in Pasay City and in designated testing centers in the cities of Baguio, Tacloban, Davao, and Zamboanga on May 25, 2019. Successful examinees must also pass the panel interview and physical examinations.

For further inquiries, applicants may call Tom Cariño at (02) 944-2076 and Jacqueline Tigno at (02) 944-2074 or send an email at training_hrmd@gmail.com. – Rappler.com