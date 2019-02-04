PRESS RELEASE: The Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center invites undergraduate and graduate students to submit their application to Luntiang Palihan 2019: The DLSU Young Writers’ Workshop in Local Languages

Published 3:41 PM, February 04, 2019

This is a press release from the De La Salle University.

The Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center is inviting undergraduate and graduate students in Metro Manila to submit their application to Luntiang Palihan 2019: The DLSU Young Writers’ Workshop in Local Languages, which will be held on April 10, 2019 at the Faculty Center, DLSU-Manila.

The primary aim of the workshop is to promote creative writing in local languages among students. It also aims to hone the craft of young writers who have the potential to contribute to the growth of Philippine literature.

Every year, the workshop will focus on the national language (Filipino) and another local language. This year, the languages are Filipino and Hiligaynon. Applicants must be 18 to 39 years old. Five to six applicants will be chosen for the workshop.

Applicants should submit the following:

Two printed copies of their original work (Filipino or Hiligaynon): 3 poems or 1 short story, font size 12 pts, double-spaced, 1”x1” margin. The short story must be numbered, by paragraph, on the left margin. Works in Hiligaynon must be accompanied by a translation into Filipino or English.

A short resumé that must contain the applicant’s date of birth, university, degree, and complete contact information (residence address, email address, and contact number)

A cover letter stating the applicant’s reasons for applying to the workshop and his/her writing goals. Address the letter to the workshop director Dr. John Iremil Teodoro.

A 2” x 2” ID photo

Please submit the application portfolio to:

Luntiang Palihan 2019

The Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center

Miguel Building Room 208

De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, Manila

Applicants must also email the PDF of the application portfolio to bnscwc@dlsu.edu.ph. In the subject, please write Luntiang Palihan 2019. Deadline is February 28, 2019. Incomplete applications will not be processed. For inquiries, please email bnscwc@dlsu.edu.ph.– Rappler.com