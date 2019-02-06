PRESS RELEASE: The poetry writing contest is open to college level students of Metro Manila taking up any course, or out-of-school youth, from ages 18 to 25

Published 6:22 PM, February 06, 2019

This a press release from Sining Kamalig.

A poetry writing contest, in conjunction with Concutio, an art exhibit of the recent works of Joey Ofludor, is in the offing. The literary competition asks participants to give a title to a particular painting which will be on display at the exhibit from February 17 to March 16, 2019, Sining Kamalig Gallery in Ali Mall, Cubao, and interpret the painting in an original poem.

The contest is open to college level students of Metro Manila taking up any course, or out-of-school youth, from ages 18 to 25. The poem must be at least 3 stanzas long, in lyric or free verse, Filipino or English.

Deadline for submission of entries is March 9, 2019, and should be submitted via email to management@artworxphilippines.com, together with a certificate of enrollment from the college dean or school registrar for enrolled students, or a certificate of residence from their barangay captain for out-of-school youth.

Mechanics of the contest and a picture of the painting are available at www.artworxphilippines.com on the Facebook pages of Artworx Philippines and Sining Kamalig.

The winner will be announced and awarded during the exhibit closing ceremonies on March 16, 2019. Winners will also be informed via email. The winner will receive a major work of Joey Ofludor worth P60,000.

Concutio and the other activities during the exhibit are produced by Artworx Philippines and Sining Kamalig. The exhibit opens on February 17 and runs up to March 16, 2019. Visit www.artworxphilippines.com) for schedules and other information. – Rappler.com