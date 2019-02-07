Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Physical and Occupational Therapists

Published 4:47 PM, February 07, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 772 out of 1,287 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 122 out of 211 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the cities of Manila and Cebu this February 2019.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the February 2019 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top performing schools in the February 2019 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the February 2019 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

February 2019 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

See the FULL LIST of successful examinees here:

2019 Physical and Occupatio... by on Scribd

From February 21 to February 26, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. –Rappler.com