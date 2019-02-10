PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine Postal Corporation offers same-day and next-day delivery of flowers, chocolates, and other gifts, along with the services of a Singing Kartero

Published 6:45 PM, February 10, 2019

This is a press release from the Philippine Postal Corporation.

In celebration of Valentine's Day this year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Mega Manila area launched the "Pada-LOVE! Magpadala, Kiligin, Ma-in love," a project not just for Filipino lovers but also for the promotion of the Domestic Express Mail Service which will run until February 15.

The project will offer same-day and next-day delivery of flowers, chocolates, cakes, stuffed toys, cards, and other gift items, along with the services of a Singing Kartero to loved ones during the weeklong celebration of Valentine's.

PHLPost also offers the Singing Kartero package worth P2,500, which includes a bouquet of flowers, a greeting card, and two songs from the singing mailman.

The services will be available in 16 participating National Capital Region post offices in Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Parañaque, Marikina, Caloocan Central, Pasay, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Taguig, Valenzuela, Novaliches, Caloocan North, Las Piñas, and Muntinlupa.

This special Valentine service is also available in Cebu City - Area 5, Cagayan de Oro City - Area 8, and San Pablo City - Area 4.

The Manila Central Post Office will serve as the central hub for swapping of gift items for delivery. The cut-off time for same-day delivery and next-day delivery will be from 10 am only and 10 am onwards, respectively.

The public is advised to pre-book their orders for delivery online through this Facebook page, or call 0927-7790251 or 527-01-35.

Meanwhile, along with the celebration of Valentine's Day, PHLPost earlier launched the 2019 King and Queen of Hearts special stamps which are now available at the StampShop at the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio. – Rappler.com