Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Master Plumbers

Published 5:26 PM, February 15, 2019

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 282 out of 837 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio and Iloilo this February 2019.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, Members.

The top performing school in the February 2019 Master Plumber Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinee who garnered the highest place in the February 2019 Master Plumber Licensure Examination is:

See the full list of exam passers:

Master Plumber PRC Exam (Fe... by on Scribd

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From February 27 to March 1, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. –Rappler.com