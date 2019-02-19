Press release: Grants are available for Quezon City residents from indigent families, including fresh graduates

Published 2:29 PM, February 19, 2019

Quezon City residents seeking employment are now eligible for city government grants to help them accomplish requirements needed by prospective employers.

The Quezon City Public Employment Service Office (QC-PESO) announced its recent launch of the first pre-employment financial assistance program in the National Capital Region.

Grants are available for Quezon City residents from indigent families, including fresh graduates.

Applicants must be graduates of public high schools or the Alternative Learning Systems (ALS).

According to Councilor Donato Matias, author of City Ordinance 2576-2017 that established the pre-employment financial assistance program, the city government appropriated P500,000 for the project’s initial fund.

“Ang mga naghahanap ng trabaho ay maaaring makatanggap ng hanggang P2,000.00 worth ng services and requirements,” Matias said.

Residents who want to avail of the one-time assistance should submit to the QC-PESO their resume, certified list of pre-employment requirements from prospective employers, certificate of indigency (indicating the purpose of issuance) and, if applicable, a certification from the barangay certifying the applicant as a registered skilled worker.

Qualified beneficiaries will receive a certification to be presented to the City Health Department, National Bureau of Investigation - QC Satellite Office, Quezon City Police District, Quezon City Civil Registry Department), and QC Business Permit and Licensing Office. - Rappler.com/Press release