The top winners of the Philippine Biology Olympiad 2019 held at the Ateneo de Manila University will complete against delegates from 70 countries at the 30th International Biology Olympiad in Szeged, Hungary, in July

Published 11:45 AM, February 28, 2019

This is based on an article on the Ateneo de Manila University website.



Four students who topped the second Philippine Biology Olympiad (PBO) held at the Ateneo de Manila University from February 23 to 24, will represent the country in the 30th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) in Szeged, Hungary, from July 14 to 21.

Jeremy Ace Ng (Saint Jude Catholic School), Elizabeth Rae Peralta (Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus), Samuel Drury Wood (Regional Science High School III), and Matthew Keizo Yuda (Manila Science High School) will compete against student delegates from around 70 other countries at the 2019 IBO.

The 4 were among the 300 students from 97 schools around the country who participated in Philippine Biology Olympiad 2019: SISID.

Two schools – Tabaco National High School and Laguna Senior High School participated in the 2nd PBO through the “Sponsor a School” program. They were sponsored by alumni of the Biology and Life Sciences degree programs.

The Philippines had an impressive debut at the 29th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) in Iran last year, where Gabrielle Erwin Awitan of Philippine Science High School-Main Campus earned a silver medal, Nathan Ross Bantayan of Philippine Science High School-Main Campus got a bronze medal, and Maria Janine Juachon of Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon Campus got a merit citation.

Competition

The official competition of PBO 2019 kicked off with the elimination rounds of the Quiz Bee and Lab Skills.

On the second day, the top 15 Lab Skills contestants were given a practical test in cell and molecular biology. The results determined the top 3 in this competition.

The members of the top 10 teams that made it into the Quiz Bee finals faced off in two Jeopardy rounds of questions from neurobiology, plant biology, animal biology, and Philippine biodiversity and bioinformatics.

Winners

Jean Ray Dominic dela Peña of the Philippine Science High School-Main Campus topped the Lab Skills, Samuel Drury Wood of the Regional Science High School III was first runner-up, while IBO 2018 delegate Matthew Keizo Yuda of the Manila Science High School was second runner-up.

Jeremy Ace Ng of Saint Jude Catholic School won the Quiz Bee championship, followed by Rey Vladimir Marasigan of the Philippine Science High School-Main Campus who was first runner-up, and Gene Rendell Aquino of the Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus who was second runner-up.

Based on the combined scores from the two tests and from both members of each team, the following teams were awarded the following trophies and medals:



Overall Champion (Gold Medal): Stefan Marcus Ong, Jeremy Ace Ng (Saint Jude Catholic School)

1 st Runner-up (Silver Medal): Arnold Christopher Soriano and Samuel Drury Wood (Regional Science High School III)

2nd Runner-up (Bronze Medal): Gene Rendell Aquino and Elizabeth Rae Peralta (Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus)

Ronald Cruz, the Philippines' Country Coordinator to the IBO, declared the top winners of the event who will be the 4 official delegates of the country to IBO 2019. They are:

Jeremy Ace Ng (Saint Jude Catholic School)

Elizabeth Rae Peralta (Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus)

Samuel Drury Wood (Regional Science High School III)

Matthew Keizo Yuda (Manila Science High School)

Yuda had competed in IBO 2018, while the 3 other delegates will be first-timers in the 30th IBO in Hungary, where they will compete against delegates from around 70 other countries.

Cruz is the Team Leader of the Philippine delegation while Dr Crisanto Lopez, Chairperson of Ateneo’s Department of Biology, is the Deputy Team Leader.

Philippine Biology Olympiad 2019: SISID was organized by the Ateneo Biological Organization - eXplore. eXperience. eXcel. (BOx) and the Department of Biology, School of Science and Engineering, Ateneo de Manila University, with the support of the Office of the President of the Ateneo de Manila University.

The official sponsors of the event were Beedee Garments, J. Amado Araneta Foundation, Science Centrum, SOSE Sanggunian, and Universal Robina Corporation (Jack‘n Jill Piattos and Vitasoy). – Rappler.com